Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,182.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMNSF stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

