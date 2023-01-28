Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,182.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMNSF stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13.
Temenos Company Profile
