Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THNPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.85) to €18.50 ($20.11) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

