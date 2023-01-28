Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 10,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 145,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter worth $11,408,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 333,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

