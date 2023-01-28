Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $446.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.38. Tecan Group has a one year low of $398.74 and a one year high of $446.16.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

About Tecan Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.