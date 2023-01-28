Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $446.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.38. Tecan Group has a one year low of $398.74 and a one year high of $446.16.
About Tecan Group
