TD Securities Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $56.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. 8,046,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,226,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

