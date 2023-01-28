TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 253,370 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,370 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $181,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 40.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

