TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,114 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ross Stores worth $123,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

