TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $128,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $321.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.36 and its 200 day moving average is $296.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.