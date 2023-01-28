TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330,819 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Fortis worth $408,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

