TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,417 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of American Express worth $141,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.43. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

