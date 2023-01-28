TD Asset Management Inc. Has $195.64 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 249,196 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Netflix worth $195,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %
NFLX stock opened at $360.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
