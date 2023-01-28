TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,158 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $163,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.