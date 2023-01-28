TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Booking worth $154,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,464.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,094.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,941.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

