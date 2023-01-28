TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,445 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $137,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.79 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.