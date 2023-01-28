TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,860 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $219,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

