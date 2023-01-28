Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

