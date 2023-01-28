Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 248.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $21.60.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)
