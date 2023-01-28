Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 154.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $19.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $429,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $427,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

