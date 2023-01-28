Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 154.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

