Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
