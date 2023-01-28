Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

