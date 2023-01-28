Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.46. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 546,139 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$370.08 million and a PE ratio of -54.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

In related news, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$126,435.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 146,986,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,022,847. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,139.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

