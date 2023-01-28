T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 27.2% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $522,267. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.73. 4,061,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

