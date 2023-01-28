Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

SYF opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $45.56.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

