Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.