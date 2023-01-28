Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Synaptics has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $239.88.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

