Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,288,700 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 884,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,147.8 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

SWDBF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

