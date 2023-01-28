SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $286.41 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

