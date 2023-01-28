Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.1 %

SPB stock opened at C$11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.33.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

