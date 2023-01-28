Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Superior Plus Trading Up 0.1 %
SPB stock opened at C$11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.33.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
