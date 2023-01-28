Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 381,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFM remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 522.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

