Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncorp Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suncorp Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

