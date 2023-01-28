Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.50

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 43187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

