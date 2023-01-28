Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 2,773,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.