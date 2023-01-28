Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 407.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

