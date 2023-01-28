Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $46.91 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00057238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $46.91 million and $6.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,559,548 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

