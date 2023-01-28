Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 638,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Strattec Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Strattec Security Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 13,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

