Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Hits $87.02 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $87.02 million and approximately $152.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 13% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.94 or 0.06906396 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001690 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00090580 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029536 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059317 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011138 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026019 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,521,153 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
