Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 2,457 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 27,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Real Good Food by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

