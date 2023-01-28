STP (STPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.26 Million

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $77.55 million and approximately $70.26 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00217804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04107683 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $15,639,406.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

