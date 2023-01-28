STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.91 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $75.91 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00214123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04203823 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $70,227,659.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

