StockNews.com Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.61.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

