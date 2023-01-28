StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:SFE opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.44.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
