StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

