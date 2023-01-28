StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 18.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

