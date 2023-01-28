StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $124.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

