StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

CYCC stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

