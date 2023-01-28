StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

CMCT stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

