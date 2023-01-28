StockNews.com Downgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Hold

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,441,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,079,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

