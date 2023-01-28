StockNews.com Downgrades Chase (NYSE:CCF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NYSE CCF opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.29.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

