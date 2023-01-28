StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 87.04 and a beta of -0.16. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.