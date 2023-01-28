StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 87.04 and a beta of -0.16. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
