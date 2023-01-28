StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

