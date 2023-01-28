Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 68,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $319,648,000 after acquiring an additional 94,728 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

