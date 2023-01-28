Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SFGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

