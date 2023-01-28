Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

